Jeev tied-7th and Randhawa T-13 in Legends golf in Ireland

DUBLIN: Jeev Milkha Singh rode on a round of 4-under 68 to leap into tied-seventh place at the OFX Irish Legends Golf Championship.

The tournament is a part of Legends Tour Europe.

Jeev, who had four birdies against two bogeys and two double bogeys in his first round, was more comfortable in the second round.

He birdied twice on the front nine and three times on the back nine and had one bogey. His rounds of 74 and 68 now place him at 2-under and tied seventh position.

Jyoti Randhawa, winner of the Legends Tour Q-School, shot 71-72 to be T-13. His second round included just one birdie on the 16th and a bogey on the 18th and he parred the first 15 holes.

The 1999 Open winner, Paul Lawrie leads into the final round at Seapoint Golf Links in Ireland as he chases down a fourth Legends Tour title. He carded a round of 70 on an overcast day with blustery winds and some rain too, which made for a proper links test for the second round of the OFX Irish Legends.