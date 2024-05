Jayant slams double hundred for Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: Tirunelveli went on a run-scoring spree against Karur on the first day of the TNCA Inter Districts U-19 tournament on Tuesday.

Skipper RK Jayant scored a whirlwind knock of 263 (162b, 26x4, 11x6), while Manoj Rajan scored 130 (179b, 16x4, 1x6) as the duo added 327 runs in 50 overs for the second wicket. In reply, Karur was 89 for one with CK Vishal batting on 62.

Brief scores: Venue: Tiruvannamalai: Coimbatore 351/7 in 90 overs (Hari K Pandya 103, LR Nawin 55, Thasish Kannan 38, S Parthiban 74, R A Dev Prasad 35, A Pugazh 3/71) vs Tiruvannamalai

Venue: Tirunelveli: Nilgiris 170 in 73.2 overs (S Jai Tharun 46, PR Rayan Paul 4/42, M Mohamed Mavasim 3/35) vs Kanyakumari 87/3 in 23.1 overs; Tirunelveli 466/4 declared in 69 overs (Manoj Rajan 130, RK Jayant 263) vs Karur 89/1 in 26 overs (CK Vishal 62 batting)

Venue: Salem: Kancheepuram 249 in 80.4 overs (Sashwanth Vijay 54, A Sharvin 89, Yuvan Raj 4/38, R Laxman Rahul 4/71) vs Salem 25/1 in 10 overs

Venue: Kallakurichi: Mayiladuthurai 140 in 64.3 overs (V Nithishwar 32, N Deva 4/39, S Thennarasan 3/20) vs Kallakurichi 52/7 in 24.1 overs (R Rishikeshwaran 3/12, R Vignesh 3/14)

Venue: Tiruchirapalli: Namakkal 172 in 55.2 overs (MG Nithilan 35, L Abinanthan 32, A Vikash 32) vs Tiruchirapalli 113/3 in 33 overs (V Samvarthan 37, R Sunjey 50 batting)

Venue: Ranipet: Perambalur 117 in 44.5 overs (S Arasu 31, C Aadhiseshan 40, M Naveen 4/20) vs Ranipet 189/6 in 43 overs (K Saravanan 37, M Naveen 46, V S Varun 39 batting, A Pradeep 3/39)

Venue: Nagapattinam: Nagapattinam 35 in 31.5 overs (D Deepesh 4/17) vs Chengalpattu 339/3 in 65 overs (M Bharath 111, S Akash 79, K Farhaan 48 batting, Prem 43 batting)