Jay Shah, PCB’s Ashraf finalise Asia Cup plan

NEW DELHI: The Asia Cup matches between India and Pakistan will be held in Sri Lanka as agreed upon by the previous dispensation of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed.

Dhumal, who is in Durban for the International Cricket Council (ICC) chief executives meet (CEC), informed that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and new PCB management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf met ahead of the ICC Board meeting to finalise the Asia Cup schedule.

Ashraf had expressed his displeasure over the hybrid model that was accepted by the previous regime. The PCB has the hosting rights for the tournament, scheduled in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 17.

