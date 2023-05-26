Jason Roy eyes World Cup spot despite ending ECB deal

NEW DELHI: England opener Jason Roy has forfeited his contract with the ECB but remains available for international selection as he targets a spot in the Cricket World Cup later this year. Roy forfeited the final months of his deal with the ECB after coming to an agreement to sign up for a new white-ball competition without ending his hopes of playing for England.

The agreement with the ECB means Roy can also keep one eye on securing a spot in the England squad at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. "I hope to play for England for many more years, that remains my priority," Roy said in a statement.

"As a single format player with no central contract, I wanted to take the opportunity to play this competition as there are currently no scheduling conflicts with England. It benefits me as an England player to play as much competitive cricket as possible. Just to be clear, my priority is England cricket, especially with a World Cup soon upon us, " added Roy. The 32-year-old was part of the England XI that won the Cricket World Cup in 2019 but missed out on selection in the triumphant squad at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

Roy has continued to be a regular in the England ODI line-up and has scored two tons from six innings against South Africa and Bangladesh in the format this year. The hard-hitting opener is now set to play in the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) T20 competition in the USA with Los Angeles Knight Riders seen as his most likely destination. The ECB confirmed the agreement with Roy in a statement "The ECB have agreed for [Roy] to play in the competition on the proviso that he gives up the remainder of his ECB incremental contract, which both parties have agreed to. The ECB wish to clarify that this decision will not affect Jason's selection for England teams going forward. We have absolute confidence and faith that Jason is committed to England cricket."