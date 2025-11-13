Japan masters: Lakshya beats Watanabe to reach second round

KUMAMOTO: India’s Lakshya Sen started his Japan Masters 2025 campaign strongly, advancing to the second round of the BWF World Tour Super 500 event with a straight-games victory over Japan’s Koki Watanabe in Kumamoto City on Wednesday.

The seventh seed and world No 15 appeared in complete control throughout the 39-minute match, defeating the local favourite and world No 26 Watanabe 21-12, 21-16. Showing sharp court coverage and deft net play, Lakshya hardly allowed his opponent to settle into rhythm.

The 23-year-old Indian will next face the winner of the match between Singapore’s Jia Heng Jason Teh and Canada’s Victor Lai, a World Championships bronze medallist, for a place in the quarter-final.

While Lakshya impressed, it was a disappointing day for other Indian shuttlers in the men’s singles draw. Kiran George bowed out after losing 20-22, 10-21 to Malaysia’s Jing Hong Kok despite a spirited start in the first game.

Rising star Ayush Shetty too faced a tough challenge, going down 16-21, 11-21 to fourth-seeded Japanese Kodai Naraoka, who dominated the rallies with superior pace and precision.

In mixed doubles, the Indian pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde put up a valiant fight before narrowly missing out on a second-round berth. The duo saved four match points but eventually went down 12-21, 21-19, 20-22 against the American team of Presley Smith and Jennie Gai in a thrilling 56-minute contest.

India will have no competitors in the men’s doubles section with Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy pulling out from the tournament.