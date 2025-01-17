Jamshedpur FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant play out 1-1 draw

JAMSHEDPUR: Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The league leader took the lead in the first half courtesy of a goal from Subhasish Bose whereas Jamshedpur FC clawed its way into the game when Stephen Eze found the equaliser at the hour mark. With this draw, the Men of Steel propelled to the second spot, eight points behind (28) the Mariners (36) with a game in hand, having played 15 as compared to the 16 of the Kolkata-based team.

The game started with a great rhythm, with both teams trying to dominate each other in wide areas. However, the first 15 minutes hardly saw any glaring chances fall for either team. However, the Mariners had two glorious opportunities to take the lead in the 17th minute in quick succession. Firstly, it was Jamie Maclaren, who latched onto a long ball in the penalty area and just as he was to hit the target, Stephen Eze cleared it away. Moments later, Jason Cummings found Liston with an exquisite through ball, but before the winger could square it past Albino Gomes in goal, Eze cleared the lines once again.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s persistence paid off in the 25th minute when Tom Aldred rose the highest to head the ball from Cummings’ corner. Subhashis pounced upon the Aldred header and calmly flicked it past Albino to hand the lead to the visitor.

Cummings almost doubled the lead for the visitor in the 36th minute when Maclaren found him with a through ball. The Australian was in behind the Jamshedpur FC backline but Eze blocked his eventual effort. Later in the half, Alberto Rodriguez with a dink pass unleashed Liston through on goal. But once again the winger squandered a golden opportunity to double the lead.

After the first half, Khalid Jamil decided to change his playing style as he made wholesale changes. Sourav Das, Imran Khan and Lazar Cirkovic made way for Javier Siverio, Mobashir Rahman and Seiminlen Doungel for the host as it opted for a more direct style of football.

The game took a drastic turn in the 60th minute when Eze drove past multiple Mohun Bagan Super Giant defenders with a piercing run. The Nigerian entered the penalty area and worked his way past three opposition defenders before pulling the trigger and finding the bottom right corner of the net past Vishal Kaith.