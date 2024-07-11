James Rodriguez breaks Lionel Messi's record for most assists in single Copa America campaign

NORTH CAROLINA: Colombia's James Rodriguez scripted history and etched his name in the record books by breaking Lionel Messi's record for most assists in a single Copa America campaign. After his career started to go downhill following his move away from Real Madrid, Rodriguez has found his second wind as he continued his magical run in the semi-final against Uruguay.

In the 39th minute, Rodriguez produced a pinpoint cross and found Jefferson Lerma, who headed the ball into the back of the net. With Colombia in the lead, Rodriguez claimed his sixth assist in the ongoing campaign of the Copa America. He surpassed Argentina maestro, Lionel Messi's tally of five in a single Copa America campaign. He achieved the feat in 2021, during Albiceleste's title-winning campaign. The 32-year-old attacking midfielder kicked off his campaign by bagging two assists against Paraguay in Colombia's opening group game.

He went on to register one against Costa Rica and two again in Colombia's quarterfinal clash against Panama. Despite taking a lead, Colombia's task to defend their slender one-goal advantage became an intricate affair. Defender Daniel Munoz swung his elbow at Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte, was shown a second yellow card and got sent off the field in the first-half stoppage time.

With time running out, Uruguay decided to introduce one of their most prolific strikers, Luis Suarez, into the thick of the action. In the 71st minute, he had the opportunity to bring the game back on level terms but failed to deliver in the decisive moment. Colombia struck the crossbar in the final minutes of the game, but one goal turned out to be sufficient to seal their date with Argentina in the final.

After the game, a scuffle broke out between the Uruguay players and Colombia fans. In the video that went viral on social media, Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez and some Uruguay players allegedly climbed into the stands, had an altercation and clashed with each other. Nunez was allegedly at the forefront of the incident. Uruguay will face Canada in the third-place playoff on Saturday. Colombia will take on Argentina in the final at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.