Jaiswal, Pant partnership help India to recover from 34/3 against Bangladesh in 1st Test

CHENNAI: India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal exhibited commendable resistance as the team faced an early collapse on Day 1 of the first Test in Chennai.

At the close of the first session, the hosts stood at 88 for 3 after 23 overs. Jaiswal, unbeaten on 37, and Pant, not out on 33, were at the crease, having steadied the ship after the early blows.

The day began with Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto winning the toss and opting to bowl first at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Both teams decided to field three seamers each, given the overcast conditions that promised assistance for the fast bowlers.

India's opening pair faced immediate trouble. The Bangladesh bowlers capitalized on the conditions, making life difficult for the batters right from the first over.

The first wicket fell with the score at 14, as Indian captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed for just 6 runs. Following Sharma's departure, Shubman Gill walked to the crease, only to depart for a duck, feathering a glance when the team's score was 28.

Virat Kohli's stay was also brief, as he was dismissed for 6, leaving India reeling at 34 for 3. Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud was the standout bowler in the first session. Utilizing the conditions masterfully, he claimed all three wickets, consistently troubling the Indian batters with his movement and accuracy.

With three quick wickets down, India found themselves in a precarious position. However, Pant and Jaiswal joined forces to stem the tide. They forged an unbeaten partnership of 54 runs, showing grit and determination against a disciplined Bangladesh attack.

Pant, known for his aggressive style, displayed remarkable restraint, while Jaiswal complemented him with steady and composed batting. Brief score: India 88/3 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 37*, Rishabh Pant 33*; Hasan Mahmud 3/14 ) vs Bangladesh (ANI)