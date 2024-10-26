Jaiswal on charge as India reach 81/1 on Day 3 lunch in pursuit of 359 against NZ

PUNE: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brisk unbeaten 46 powered India to 81 for 1 at lunch on day three in pursuit of 359 against New Zealand in the must-win second Test here on Saturday.

However, the early dismissal of skipper Rohit Sharma (8) by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner was a jarring note.

Jaiswal broke shackles with a second-ball six and raced to 46 not out off 36 balls with three sixes and as many fours. Shubman Gill was batting on 22 as Indian batters made their intentions clear.

With another 278 runs needed to safeguard their impeccable record at home, Indian batters face a huge task after their flop show in first innings.

Jaiswal showed intent when he thwacked Tim Southee for a six over deep square leg, following it up with a four past gully.

It was indeed an eventful start to the Indian chase since TV replays had to be resorted to find the legitimacy of Glenn Phillip's catch at gully off Jaiswal's cut.

The replays confirmed that the ball hit the ground before settling into the fielder’s hands.

Jaiswal’s onslaught shaved off a good chunk of target which the Kiwis had set but spin remained a threat.

Santner (1/30), who claimed 7/53 in the first innings, returned to haunt India again getting Rohit caught bat-pad.

Rohit began with a first-ball four but met a feeble end, dancing down the track to defend but extra bounce had the ball lobbing towards short leg after taking a thick inside edge.

Earlier, New Zealand’s resolve to add as many runs as they could met a swift end when the play resumed.

From their overnight at 198 for five, Kiwis fell in a heap to lose remaining wickets for another 57 runs, getting bowled out for 255.

Phillips was left stranded on 48 (82 balls, 4x4s, 2x6s) when he pushed his last partner William O’Rourke for a second run. But the latter was found slightly short of the crease on replays.

Phillips, however, may have been an early victim since an outside edge off Ravichandran Ashwin (2/97) flew past Rohit at the first slip with the Indian captain failing to react.

Having toiled for a breakthrough, Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) finally got his due when he snuck one through the gap between Tom Blundell’s bat.

Having batted fairly well for his 83-ball 41 with three fours, Blundell played for the turn but the ball straightened to pass through the gap and hit the top of the middle stump.

None among Tim Southee (0), Mitchell Santner (4) and Ajaz Patel (1) could trouble the scorers as Kiwis folded for 255 in 69.4 overs inside the first hour’s play.