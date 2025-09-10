Jagadeesan named TN skipper for Ranji

CHENNAI: Wicket-keeper N Jagadeesan has been named the captain of Tamil Nadu team ahead of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

The 29-year-old has been amongst the runs in Duleep Trophy that has earned him a place in the India A squad for the Australia A series in Lucknow, later this month.

Only last month, Jagadeesan earned a call-up to the Indian Test squad for the fifth Test against England as a replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant. Pradosh Ranjan Paul will be Jagadeesan’s deputy.

TN squad: N Jagadeesan (captain), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (vc), B Indrajith, Shahrukh Khan, Vimal Khumar, B Sachin, Andre Siddarth, RS Ambrish, P Vidyuth, DT Chandrasekar, Sandeep Warrier, Gurjapneet Singh, CV Achyuth, Trilok Nag, J Hemchudeshan, G Ajitesh