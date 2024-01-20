Jagadeesan hits unbeaten 155

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu opener N Jagadeesan enjoyed a fruitful day as he struck an unbeaten 155 against Railways during the Ranji Trophy Group C fixture here on Friday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, the host began on a shaky note, losing Vimal Khumar (0) in the opening over to pacer Yuvraj Singh.

Jagadeesan and B Sachin (33) added 84 runs for the second wicket before the latter was stumped off Akash Pandey. TN lost its third wicket at 125 when B Indrajith was dismissed for 18. Jagadeesan and Boopathi Kumar (67) then joined forces and tailored a 142-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Even as Jagadeesan reached his century, Boopathi was dismissed by Mohammad Saif.The host ended the day at 286 for five, while Pandey claimed two wickets for the visitor.

In another Group C clash in Mysore, Goa ended the day at 228 for eight against Karnataka, thanks to Snehal Kauthankar’s composed knock of 83. Opting to bat, Goa was struggling at 45 for three, while opener Suyash Prabhudessai, who struck 197 in the last meet, was dismissed for 27.

Then, Kauthankar and skipper Darshan Misal (39) constructed an 82-run stand for the fourth wicket. However, the pair failed to last long, with the captain departing to Rohit Kumar. Vijaykumar Vyshak and Rohit grabbed three wickets each for the host. The other two Group C matches -- Chandigarh vs Gujarat in Chandigarh and Punjab vs Tripura in Mohali -- did not see any play due to poor visibility.