Jadeja to play Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy tie against Delhi

NEW DELHI: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to play in Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy tie against Delhi from January 23 after turning up for the team's practice session in Rajkot on Sunday.

Jadeja last played for Saurastra in January 2023.

Following the tour of Australia, the BCCI had made participation in domestic cricket mandatory unless the player is unavailable due to an injury.

"Jadeja has turned up for training today. He will play the next match," Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah told PTI on Sunday.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who battles poor form in Australia, confirmed his availability for Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy against Jammu and Kashmir. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal will also turn up for their respective sides.

While Pant will be part of Delhi's playing eleven against Saurashtra, India superstar Virat Kohli will not take part in the game due to an injury.

Jadeja was named in Champions Trophy squad on Saturday. The southpaw retired from T20 Internationals following the T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados last year.

Saurashtra have not had the best of times in Ranji Trophy seasons, collecting only 11 points from five games including two losses and as many draws. Their sole outright win came against Chandigarh.

Post the Champions Trophy squad announcement on Saturday, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had spoken about the importance of national cricketers playing domestic cricket.

"I don't think it's a diktat. It's one of the things that BCCI has obviously put forward. But as I said, I mean, as selectors, we expect people, when they're available, to play because that can only strengthen our domestic structure," Agarkar had said.

"Not just for their form or their fitness and playing cricket, but it can only strengthen our domestic structure. So, when the time permits, we expect everyone to play."