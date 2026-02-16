Jacks' late blitz powers England to 202/7 in must-win clash against Italy

With a Super Eights berth on the line after a scratchy campaign, the two-time champions came out all guns blazing but continued their trend of losing wickets at regular intervals.

It was Jacks' unbeaten 53 off just 22 balls (4x6, 3x4) that provided the late flourish, lifting them to their first 200-plus total in this edition.

England looked in trouble at 105/5 before Jacks and Sam Curran (25 off 19 balls) provided the late thrust.

The duo stitched together the best partnership of the innings in a 54-run stand off just 25 balls for the sixth wicket.

Opting to bat, Phil Salt set the tone with a brisk 28 off 15 balls (2x4, 2x6) as England raced past 50 inside five overs.

However, veteran Jos Buttler's poor run continued as he fell for just three in the third over, dismissed off the first ball by Grant Stewart.

Despite both openers being removed in the powerplay at 54/2 with Salt falling to Ali Hasan in the sixth over, England maintained momentum.

Anthony Mosca produced a sensational forward-diving low catch at deep backward square leg from a miscued pull by Salt triggered a brief wobble.

Jacob Bethell (23 off 20 balls) and Salt had earlier carried England to the 50-run mark inside the powerplay, but Bethell too perished against the run of play as England lost the duo in the space of 11 balls.

Skipper Harry Brook (14 off 9 balls) looked in fine touch, smoking left-arm spinner JJ Smuts through long-off and then over square leg for six. But he hit a reckless shot off the next ball, edging a wide, slower delivery to throw away his start.