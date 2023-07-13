Jabeur sends defending champ Rybakina packing

LONDON: Tunisian Ons Jabeur gained revenge for her defeat in last year’s final when she surged back from a set down to beat third-seeded defending champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1 and reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Wednesday.

A year ago, Jabeur looked on course to become the first Arabic female champion before fading to lose in three sets. But the dream is still on in 2023 after the sixth seed mounted a spirited comeback, having looked distraught after the first set tie-break.

Jabeur upped her game after that, going for the big shots and gradually becoming the dominant force with a surge of five games in a row that secured the second set. She gave herself an advantage in the third set, which she pressed with real authority.

Jabeur will play second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals after the Belarusian beat American Madison Keys in straight sets – 6-2, 6-4 – earlier. Sabalenka, 25, broke in the first game of the match, converting a fourth break point with a sweet backhand.

She broke Keys again, giving her no time to think and launching every ferocious shot with a matching howl. Sabalenka served out the set after 38 minutes, looking the favourite to reach her second semi-final at the All England Club.

However, Keys came out in the second set with more grit and determination. After holding serve at 3-2, the American had three break points in the next game and took the third.

But the Belarusian broke straight back, winning five points in a row from 0-40 down to snatch the momentum from Keys. Sabalenka fired down an ace to level the score at 4-4 before breaking again and serving out the match.

RESULTS: Women’s singles: Quarter-finals: O Jabeur bt E Rybakina 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1; M Keys lost to A Sabalenka 2-6, 4-6. Men’s singles: Quarter-finals: D Medvedev bt C Eubanks 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1. Men’s doubles: Quarter-finals: T Griekspoor/B Stevens lost to M Ebden/R Bopanna 7-6(3), 5-7, 2-6