Jürgen Klopp expected to be named new Germany coach after World Cup failure

FRANKFURT: Jürgen Klopp was expected to be named Germany's new coach Friday, tasked with bouncing back from another disastrous World Cup.
The German soccer federation was expected to announce at a news conference Friday morning that it has agreed a contract with Klopp for his first coaching job since he left Liverpool in 2024. German media reported his deal will run through the 2028 European Championship and 2030 World Cup.
The former Liverpool manager has been the preferred candidate ever since Julian Nagelsmann resigned following Germany's shock loss on penalties to Paraguay in the World Cup round of 32 on June 29.
Germany has not won a knockout game at any men's World Cup since it won the title in 2014.
Klopp held talks with Germany officials in New York while working there as a TV expert at the World Cup, and the federation said on July 11 they reached an agreement on “essential key points” of a contract.
Klopp hasn't coached since he left Liverpool in 2024, citing fatigue. Since then, he's been head of global soccer for Red Bull's network of clubs around the world. He said this month he felt “recharged” and ready for another coaching job.