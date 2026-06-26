Ivory Coast in World Cup knockout round for 1st time as Pépé scores twice in 2-0 win over Curaçao

The fans in Ivory Coast orange went wild when Pépé scored again on a left-footed shot from the far corner in the 64th minute to seal the win. He was subbed out three minutes later to earn just a bit more rest for the June 30 game that will serve as the biggest one for the national team in World Cup history.

Here's one more rivalry reason why new Philly fans might keep an eye on Les Éléphants -- the next game is in Dallas.

"It's a little difficult to have to leave Philadelphia," Ivory Coast head coach Emerse Faé said.

Ivory Coast needed only a draw to advance yet played with a competitive fire and never let Curaçao seem close to getting even in this one.