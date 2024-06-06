It's nice to start the tournament well: Australia's Stoinis after beating Oman in T20 WC 2024

BARBADOS: After his side's 39-run win over Oman in the T20 World Cup 2024, Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis said it was a nice start to the tournament.

Stoinis earned the 'Player of the Match' award after his all-round show in the match on Thursday. He played an unbeaten knock of 67 runs from 36 balls, slamming 2 fours and 6 sixes.

While bowling, the 34-year-old picked up three wickets and gave 19 runs in his three-over spell.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Stoinis said it was nice to spend time on the field with the Aussies.

"It's nice to start the tournament well. It's just one game but it's nice to start it well, it's nice to spend time in the middle. I have been playing a lot recently but I still have had a good two weeks off without a game, so it's nice to start the tournament well," Stoinis said.

Talking about the pitch at the Kensington Oval, he added that players took some time to get used to the wicket.

"It wasn't a shock I think from watching the games so far, it seems like that's going to be the theme of the tournament. But it's one thing watching it from the side and then another thing to adapt yourself while you're out there. So, it was fine. It just took some getting used to, I guess," he added.

Summarizing the match, Australia was put to bat first by Oman, who won the toss. Aussies were restricted to 50/3 at one point. Half-centuries from Marcus Stoinis (67 in 36 balls, with two fours and six sixes) and David Warner (56 in 51 balls, with six fours and a six) helped Australia reach 164/5 in their 20 overs.

Mehran Khan (2/38) was the top bowler for Oman.

In the run-chase, Oman kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Though Ayaan Khan (36 in 30 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Mehran (27 in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes) put up a fight, Oman could score only 125/9 in their 20 overs and lost by 39 runs.

Stoinis (3/19) also delivered a fine performance with the ball, with Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis and Mitchell Starc also taking two wickets