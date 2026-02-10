It’s just the beginning: TN lad Dhakshineswar after winning Davis Cup tie for India

Pursuing communication studies at the Wake Forest University, the 25-year-old, whose family roots are in Madurai, will complete his degree in May this year.

In just two ties since making his debut in September 2025, Dhakshineswar boasts an impressive 4-0 record, with three of those wins coming against the Netherlands in Bengaluru last weekend. “It’s a long way to go. It’s just the beginning,” said Dhakshineswar, who matched Leander Paes’s feat of winning three matches in a single tie back in 2004 against Japan.