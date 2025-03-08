It'll be 50-50 in final, cricket has seen a boom in the Middle East: Ex-women's captain Bhatt

DUBAI: Former UAE women's cricket team captain Charvi Bhatt is really enthused by the way the sport has taken off in the Middle East in recent years and feels that despite Rohit Sharma's side judging the situation quite well so far in the Champions Trophy, India and New Zealand have a 50-50 chance of winning the title.

India will take on New Zealand in the summit clash of the marquee ICC tournament here on Sunday, hoping to bring back the trophy they won in 2013.

"The spirit of cricket has really gone up here. The communities have come together to support cricket. We're seeing fans from every single place possible. They're turning up for practice sessions... they're turning up on match days. There's so much fight to watch their favourite players. The fans are looking forward to a lot of those moments," Bhatt, who is originally from Mumbai and captained the UAE women's team for eight years, told