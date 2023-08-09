Italy's Furlani wins long jump gold at European Athletics U20 Championships

JERUSALEM: Italian standout Mattia Furlani won the men's long jump title at the 2023 European Athletics U20 Championships at Jerusalem's Givat Ram Stadium.

The 18-year-old achieved a leap of 8.23m, narrowly missing his personal best by one centimeter and edging out Bulgaria's Bozhidar Saraboyukov by the same margin, who set an under-20 national record with 8.22m, reports Xinhua.

Poland's 17-year-old Marek Zakrzewski captured the men's 100-meter sprint, clocking in at 10.25 seconds. Britain's Joy Eze claimed gold in the women's 100-meters, finishing in 11.39 seconds.

Austria's Enzo Diessl took top honors in the 110m hurdles, completing the race in 13.12 seconds. Germany's Rosina Schneider secured first place in the women's 100 hurdles, setting a 2023 European U20 lead with a time of 13.06 seconds.

Ukraine's Mykhailo Brudin posted a world U20 leading distance of 66.58m to easily clinch the gold in the men's discus throw. Germany's Chioma Ndubuisi also achieved a world U20 lead, reaching 17.97m, on her way to the women's shot put gold medal.

Germany's Sandrina Sprengel triumphed in the heptathlon with 5,928 points after pre-competition favorite Jana Koscak of Croatia withdrew on Day 1 due to injury.

In the women's triple jump, Ukraine's Oleksandra Chernukha secured gold with a personal best of 13.63m, while Valentina Savva earned Cyprus the gold in the hammer throw with a distance of 64.69m.

After two days of the four-day competition, Germany sits atop the medal table with three golds, two silvers, and two bronzes