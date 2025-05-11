Italian Open: Sinner triumphs in home comeback after doping ban

ROME: After a wait of more than 100 days, Jannik Sinner still knows how to win a tennis match.

The top-ranked player made a solid return from his three-month doping ban by beating 99th-ranked Mariano Navone 6-3, 6-4 before an adoring home crowd at the Italian Open on Saturday.

It was Sinner's first match since he won his third Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January. He said it took him all of three games to get his competitive focus back.

“Amazing feeling. I have waited quite long for this moment,” Sinner said. “I am very happy to be back."

There weren't too many signs of rust and it didn't take long for Sinner to start crushing his groundstrokes on or near the lines. When the Italian broke for 3-1 in the first set, the crowd inside Campo Centrale sang “Ole, ole, ole, Sin-ner, Sin-ner.”

But Sinner acknowledged that he had doubts over whether he would regain the form that he had before his ban.

“It's normal to have doubts. Would be strange to don't have any doubts. Would sound very arrogant, no?” Sinner said. “I had doubts before going on court today. I have doubts now what's going to happen in the next match. But we have to live with doubts because it means that you really care, that you want to improve, that you want to show yourself, that you want to do something special.”

Many fans in the soldout crowd of 10,500 were dressed in orange, Sinner's theme color. And there were plenty of signs that said “Bentornato Jannik” (“Welcome back Jannik”).

The victory extended Sinner's winning streak to 22 matches, dating to October.

In February, Sinner agreed to the three-month ban in a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency that raised some questions, since it conveniently allowed him not to miss any Grand Slams and come back at his home tournament.

The settlement was made after WADA appealed a decision last year by the International Tennis Integrity Agency to fully exonerate Sinner for what it deemed to be an accidental contamination by a banned anabolic steroid in March 2024.