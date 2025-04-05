ISSF World Cup: World record holder Sift Samra bags gold in 3P event

BUENOS AIRES: Asian Games champion Sift Kaur Samra bagged India’s first gold medal at the ISSF World Cup 2025 Buenos Aires after winning the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions shooting event on Friday.

Sift started slowly and had the lowest score of 147.2 among eight finalists after the kneeling round. Her score was 304.1 after the prone event.

However, a strong showing in the standing and elimination rounds propelled Sift Kaur Samra to the top of the podium with a final score of 458.6. This was her first individual gold medal at an ISSF World Cup.

Sift Kaur Samra is a world record holder in the same event, having scored 469.6 en route to winning the gold medal at the Asian Games 2023.

Germany’s Anita Mangold (455.3) finished second in Buenos Aires to take the silver medal while Kazakhstan’s Arina Altukhova settled for bronze with 445.9.

Meanwhile, Ashi Chouksey (579) finished 17th in Buenos Aires while Shriyanka Sadangi (572) was 22nd. The top eight made the final. Manini Kaushik (582) and Nischal (576) participated for ranking points only (RPO).