ISSF World Cup: Chain wins bronze, opens India's tally

CHENNAI: It was Day Two of the season-opening ISSF World Cup, currently underway in Buenos Aires, India’s Chain Singh opened the country’s medal tally by clinching a bronze in the Rifle 3-Position event.

It was a close contest between Chain and Asian Games gold medallist and Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar. In the decider, Chain edged out his compatriot, finishing with a final score of 443.7 to secure a podium finish. The other Indian in the final, Neeraj Kumar, placed seventh with a score of 402.5.

Chain, who learned to shoot professionally serves in the Indian Army and currently holds the rank of Subedar. He secured his first ISSF medal in three years on Friday.

He won a bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.