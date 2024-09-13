ISL: Mohun Bagan SG host Mumbai City FC in blockbuster season opener

KOLKATA: The Indian Super League (Mohun Bagan SG host Mumbai City FC in blockbuster season opener) 2024-25 season kicks off with ISL Champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant clashing against the ISL Cup Winners Mumbai City FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata at 7:30 pm IST, Friday.

The Mariners have won both the ISL season openers they have played previously, against Kerala Blasters FC in 2020-21 and 2021-22. However, their record against the Islanders needs improvement, having won once against Mumbai City FC in their 10 fixtures so far. Yet, that solitary win was an important one, having come in the title-deciding match in April last season.

With a new head coach Jose Molina at the helm, the Mariners are keen to defend the championship. Molina had coached ATK in 2016 and this is his return to a city that breathes the beautiful game.

"I am really excited to be back in the ISL after 2016, albeit with a new club in Mohun Bagan, which is one of the best clubs here and is always fighting for the ISL championship. It is a big responsibility. But I hope to work hard and win the tournament. The level of the players and the league has improved since my time here. I am really happy to be here again and to help Indian football to grow," Molina said in an interview with ISL during the Media Day as per a press release. His counterpart Petr Kratky boasts of a formidable 68.42 per cent win rate in the 19 ISL matches he has coached Mumbai City FC in.

Having taken over the reins midway into the campaign and guided them to the ISL Cup, Kratky is eager to go one step ahead and clinch the shield this time around. "To win the ISL Shield is always a realistic dream. We are in football to win trophies. The games have not begun yet but we have high standards for this season, like any other season. As a coach, I want us to win every game basically. We will do our best to achieve that," Kratky told ISL during the Media Day. Key Players Mumbai City FC have a new captain in Lallianzuala Chhangte, following Rahul Bheke's departure to Bengaluru FC.

No player delivered better expected goals (xG) value in ISL 2023-24 than Chhangte (10.93), with his 10 strikes last term being the most by any Indian player, while equalling his own record of as many goals in 2022-23.

Similarly, the Mariners will be banking on Jason Cummings to lead their frontline. Cummings had scored a goal once in every 106.7 minutes last season, the second best by any player (minimum 1000 minutes played) behind Dimitrios Diamantakos (102.5). His 11 goals in ISL 2023-24 had made him the 23rd player to score more than 10 goals in his debut season in the league.