ISL: Jamshedpur FC playout 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC

JAMSHEDPUR: Jamshedpur FC played out a 1-1 draw at the JRD Tata Sports Complex against the visiting NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24. As action resumed on Wednesday there could not have been a more fitting fixture for Khalid Jamil to kick off his ISL tenure with the Red Miners than hosting his former club in his new home turf.

Jamshedpur FC began the game positively, with the duo of Daniel Chima Chukwu and Imran Khan joining hands to break the deadlock. In the 33rd minute, Jamil's side caught the Highlanders slightly off-guard, and Chukwu, who has been in a fine run of form lately, sensed and pounced upon the perfect opportunity to get his team a goal ahead in the contest.

The Nigerian striker carved open the defence with a slick pass that Imran picked and slotted past Mirshad Michu to seal a nice finish. The Red Miners pounced upon this opening and kept exerting pressure on the NorthEast United FC backline.

Their young attacking duo of Seiminlen Doungel and Mohammed Sanan tested Michu with shots from close quarters inside the 18-yard box. Doungel's effort from the right side was thwarted by Michu, before Sanan squandered the chance to convert a tap-in opportunity at the brink of the halftime whistle. That was a blessing in disguise for NorthEast United FC though, with the Highlanders finally bagging a point courtesy of a fantastic long-range effort by Mohammed Ali Bemmamer from nearly 25 yards out.

Bemmamer got across a loose ball, and showed some sharp attacking instincts to unleash the powerful shot that took TP Rehenesh aback. The custodian dived in the right direction, but the midfielder's effort had just the correct direction and pace behind it to ensure that the Highlanders didn't walk away from Jamshedpur empty-handed.

The Red Miners have been setting up to counter recently, and another evidence of the same came around in the 72nd minute. Sanan was set free on the right flank, and he managed to get a delivery in for Jeremy Monzorro. However, Michu was on his toes to keep the scores level. *Key Performer of the Match Mohammed Ali Bemmamer (NorthEast United FC) The midfielder was an engine at the centre of the park, completing 38 of his 50 passes - recording a couple of crosses and clearances each.

He made an interception, and secured the all-important equaliser for the visitors. Jamshedpur FC will be travelling to Mumbai to face Mumbai City FC on February 4, whereas NorthEast United FC's upcoming fixture will be against East Bengal FC. Brief Scores Jamshedpur FC 1 (Imran Khan 33') - 1 (Mohammed Ali Bemammer 66') NorthEast United FC.