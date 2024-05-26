ISL Cup winner Mumbai City FC to release seven players at end of the month

MUMBAI: Indian Super League 2023-24 Cup winners, Mumbai City FC have announced the release of seven players after their contracts conclude at the end of this month. Naocha Singh, Bhaskar Roy, Mohammad Nawaz, Gurkirat Singh, Rowllin Borges, Tondomba Singh and Jakub Vojtuš will leave the club on May 31.

"We express our gratitude to these players for their valuable contributions and wish them all the best for their future," the Indian Super League champion said in a statement on Saturday.

Naocha Singh -- on loan this season at Kerala Blasters -- signed on a free transfer, will be leaving the club at the end of his contract on May 31. During his several loan stints, Naocha proved to be an important part of multiple squads, also winning the I-League with Punjab FC in the 2022/23 season.

Bhaskar Roy, who joined the club in 2022, will also depart after his contract expires with the Islanders, having won the ISL Shield and Cup during his time at the club.

Mohammad Nawaz, who joined the club from FC Goa on a three-year deal, will depart at the end of May as well. For the Islanders, Nawaz made 28 appearances and kept eight clean sheets during his time at the club.

Gurkirat Singh will also leave the Islanders after the end of his three-year contract. The Chandigarh native signed in September 2021 from Indian Arrows had 49 appearances and scored two goals for Mumbai City FC.

Rowllin Borges -- on loan this season at FC Goa -- who was an integral part of the ISL double-winning squad in 2020/21, will be concluding a successful five-year stint with Mumbai City FC at the end of this month. Having signed for the club in 2019, Borges made 59 appearances and scored four times.

Tondomba Singh, who is on loan this season at Delhi FC, will leave the club after four seasons, having joined in 2020. Jakub Vojtuš who joined the team in March 2024 on a short-term contract to replace the injured Iker Guarrotxena will depart upon the expiration of his contract.

Mumbai City FC lifted their second ISL title earlier this month after a 3-1 win over Mohun Bagan in the final.