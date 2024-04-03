ISL: Chennaiyin FC host Jamshedpur FC in a must-win game

NEW DELHI: Chennaiyin FC will play hosts to Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday.

This match will mark the commencement of Matchweek 21 of the current season of the top-tier, with both teams having a lot to play for with only the sixth playoff spot remaining up for grabs now.



Chennaiyin FC come into this match on the back of a 3-2 victory against the Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) in their previous game. Jamshepdur FC drew 1-1 to Kerala Blasters FC in their last match and the Red Miners are seventh in the table with 21 points from 20 games.



Chennaiyin FC has the same points (21), and has also played a game fewer (19) than their opponents. Both these sides are still not within the top-six, but can displace Bengaluru FC in the sixth spot with a possible victory in this match.



Chennaiyin FC boasts of a formidable record against Jamshedpur FC lately. They have won and drawn twice in their last four matches against them.



In fact, they tend to find their goal-scoring groove against the Red Miners, having netted thrice each in their previous two home games against them. Unfortunately, the Marina Machans lost the last match that they played at home, by a margin of 1-0 against Hyderabad FC, which did dent their chances of making it to the playoffs by a bit.



However, they recovered through a thumping win against the Mariners, and Chennaiyin FC can take solace from the fact that the last time they went on a longer scoreless streak at home was a run of three games way back during February-October 2019.



Owen Coyle will have some fond memories coming against Jamshedpur FC. It is the only team he is yet to lose against in the ISL so far, having won once and drawn twice in his three fixtures against them.



65.3% of Chennaiyin FC’s total shots this season have come from inside the box in the current Indian Super League season, the second highest such share among all teams in the competition this term after Odisha FC (66.4%), and their attackers like Jordan Murray, Connor Shields, and Rafael Crivellaro will be edging to produce inspiring performances in the coming clash.



Jamshedpur FC has not really been firing on the road in the current campaign. They have failed to find the back of the net in their last five away encounters, which is the most for them in any single season of the ISL.



Similarly, their six away losses this time around is already their highest such tally in any season of the competition. They tend to discover their touch more as the game progresses, having netted 64% of their goals in the second half of matches in the present ISL season. This is their highest rate amongst all teams in the competition, after Hyderabad FC (67%). Naturally, Chennaiyin FC has to be wary of not letting their guards down in the second half of the game.



They will be banking on Javi Siverio to deliver the goods in front of the goal, having netted in each of their last two ISL matches. This is the only time that he has found the back of the net consecutively in the competition. If he scores against Chennaiyin FC, he will become the first Spaniard to score in three straight matches of the ISL.



Ryan Edwards has been a crucial member of the Chennaiyin FC backline, and he is also a goal-scoring threat from set pieces. He has made five tackles, 25 blocks, 75 recoveries, won 86 duels, and also intercepted 19 times in the present season.



Edwards has scored twice and averaged 33 passes per game at 73% accuracy. He has also created five goal-scoring opportunities in addition to making 57 clearances. Given Jamshedpur FC and their concerns in the final third, they will have to come up with a way to crack through the challenge that Edwards will confront them with.



The Jamshedpur FC attacker has had a breakout campaign this time around, especially since Khalid Jamil took over the reins of the team. He has scored and twice assisted each in this season, and even earned a call-up to the Indian national team.



Imran has completed 19 successful dribbles, made 25 key passes, created 27 goal-scoring opportunities, and won 66 duels thus far. He has made seven clearances, 10 interceptions, won four aerial duels, and averaged 28 passes per match at 78% accuracy. Along with Mohammed Sanan, Imran Khan forms the core base of the Indian attacking contingent of Jamshedpur FC.

