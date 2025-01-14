ISL 2024-25: Mohammeden SC hope to build winning momentum against Chennaiyin FC

KOLKATA: Mohammedan SC will play Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday. Mohammedan SC will target securing back-to-back wins for the first time this season while the Marina Machans look to end their away losing streak, and also correct their overall form, which has seen them win once in their last five ISL games.

Mohammedan SC have shown a strong defensive record recently, going unbeaten in their last three matches (W1 D2), including a 1-0 victory over Bengaluru FC in their previous outing. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC have struggled away from home, losing their last three matches without scoring a single goal. Mohammedan SC will be looking to capitalise on their opponent's concerning form to achieve the aforementioned milestone in their debut ISL campaign.

Mohammedan SC are currently 12th on the table with 10 points from 15 matches, recording two wins and four draws. Their defensive solidity has been instrumental, with three straight shutouts, and another one would place them among the best debut-season defensive runs in ISL history. Their five clean sheets so far place them fourth in that leaderboard in the league, following Mohun Bagan Super Giant (8), Mumbai City FC (5), and Bengaluru FC (5).

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC sit in 10th place with 16 points from 15 games, boasting four wins and draws each. Despite their struggles on the road, they have maintained a strong big-chance conversion rate of 59.1% this season, the second highest in the league, resulting in the Owen Coyle-coached team netting 21 goals, spearheaded by Wilmar Jordan Gil’s eight strikes.

While Mohammedan SC hang their hopes to notch their maiden home win, Chennaiyin FC will look to bridge the seven-point gap with the sixth-placed Mumbai City FC (23), in order to boost their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Mohammedan SC have conceded six goals through headers this season, the joint most in the league. Chennaiyin FC, with four headed goals, could exploit this aerial vulnerability. The home team will have to be particularly cautious during set-piece situations.

While Mohammedan SC have created 26 big chances compared to Chennaiyin FC’s 22, their conversion rate of 19.2% is the lowest in the league. This disparity highlights their inefficiency in the final third, something that will have to be addressed to make use of their defensive solidity.

Chennaiyin FC have failed to score in their last three away games, marking one of their longest goalless streaks on the road since 2023-24. Their entire attacking contingent will have to step up to the challenge to dissect the Mohammedan SC defence that has been wearing an inspired look off late.

With 6.2 possession recoveries per game, Ladinpuia is a defensive powerhouse for the Marina Machans, second only to Lalengmawia Ralte among Indian players. Laldinpuia has made 21 tackles and attempted 32 passes per game at 77% accuracy so far.

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov backed his players to have more belief in their capabilities.

“I’m so happy to work with these players. They are such good people. The win gave us so many positives. I keep telling my players to believe in themselves,” he said.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle demanded greater defensive discipline from his team.

“We are still in the mix. We have to try and get back our level of performance. We have to be tight at the back and if we do that, we will start winning games,” he said.