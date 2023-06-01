Ishan looks in fine form as he gears up for WTC final against Australia

LONDON: India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was recently seen having a whack at the nets on Thursday as Team India gear up for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval on June 7. The WTC final between Australia and India is set to take place between June 7 and 11, with June 12 earmarked as the reserve day.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday shared a short clip on their social media handle where India batter Ishan Kishan was seen preparing for the high-profile clash with Australia. The batter looked in rich form, hitting the ball nicely both in front and square off the wicket.

"Ishan Kishan turns the nets into a fortress #Cricket #CricketReels #WTC23," ICC captioned the video. Ishan was originally not a part of India's WTC final squad. However, he was added to the squad after KL Rahul suffered an injury during IPL 2023, which ruled him out of the all-important clash.

Earlier, the Australian great Ricky Ponting pick Ishan Kishan in his XI to shake up the World Test Championship final. The India XI will be stacked with stars when they face Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final but Ponting has called for a keeper-batter to be handed a red-ball debut. Ishan Kishan has impressed in 41 white-ball internationals for India since 2021 whether batting at the top of the order or taking the gloves but is yet to play a Test.

The 24-year-old proved he can turn a game on its head when smashing 210 runs from 131 balls with 10 sixes and 24 boundaries while opening for India in an ODI against Bangladesh last December. "I'd pick Ishan Kishan. If you want to be crowned the world champion, you have to win the game. Hence why there is a sixth day that has been added to try and give both teams the best chance of a result. I'd be going with Ishan Kishan if I was them in this game. I think it just provides that little bit of X-factor that you might need when pushing for a win in a Test match," Ponting told The ICC Review.



India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat and Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav.