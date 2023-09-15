Irfan Pathan praises Sri Lankan side after Asia Cup final qualification

COLOMBO: Following their win over Pakistan in their Super Four clash in the ongoing Asia Cup, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan lavished praise on the Sri Lankan team for their balance and depth, saying that having batters who can bowl and a long batting line-up makes it a team for future.

Charith Asalanka sealed Sri Lanka's date with India in the Asia Cup 2023 final after clinching a two-wicket victory in a nerve-cracking chase against Pakistan on Thursday at the R Premadasa Stadium.

"Sri Lanka in the last couple of games have played exceedingly well. They have pure batters who can bowl. Long batting lineup. Team for the future for sure. #srilankacricket," tweeted Irfan on X.

After winning the previous edition of the Asia Cup last year, Sri Lanka has yet again shown why it should not be counted out.

Despite the absence of premier bowlers like Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka, the Lankan Lions once again made it to the final of the Asia Cup and will play India in Colombo on September 17.

This has been made possible by the performances of their young stars like Charith Asalanka (179 runs in five matches with a fifty), Kusal Mendis (253 runs in five matches and three fifties), Sadeera Samarawickrama (215 runs in five matches with two fifties), Matheesha Pathirana (11 wickets in five matches) and Dunith Wellalage (78 runs in four innings and ten wickets, including a five-wicket haul).

Opting to bat first, Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman early in the 42-over-per-side match. But a 64-run stand for the second wicket between Abdullah Shafique (52 in 69 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and skipper Babar Azam (29 in 35 balls with three fours) put Pakistan back on track.

Pakistan was rocked once again with some quick wickets before Mohammed Rizwan (86 in 73 balls with six fours and two sixes) and Iftikhar Ahmed (47 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) helped Pakistan reached a competitive score of 252/8 in 42 overs.

Matheesha Pathirana (3/65) and Pramod Madushan (2/58) were impressive with the ball for Lanka.

In the chase of 252, contributions from the top order like Pathum Nissanka (29 in 44 balls with four boundaries), Kusal Mendis (91 in 87 balls with eight fours and a six), Sadeera Samarawickrama (48 in 51 balls with four boundaries) kept SL in contention until the game got tense in final few overs.

However, Charith Asalanka (49* in 47 balls with three fours and a six) made sure SL finished on the winning side in a last-ball thriller.

Iftikhar Ahmed (3/50) and Shaheen Afridi (2/52) were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, however, they failed to win the game for the team.

Kusal took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock that helped SL set up the title clash with India on September 17 in Colombo.