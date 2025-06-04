Virat Kohli deserves it more than anyone else: Patidar after leading RCB to maiden IPL title

BENGALURU: The moment Josh Hazlewood finished delivering the final ball of the match, Bengaluru turned into a sea of roaring red, multi-coloured crackers illuminated the night skyline and fans stormed the streets chanting "RCB and Kohli".

Till Tuesday night, the delirium Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad or Jaipur went through after a title triumph had eluded the streets of Bengaluru despite fielding star-studded teams in the past.

But June 3, they experienced that special feeling and they made it a special occasion too.

“Ee Sala Cup Namde (This time the Cup will be ours) became “Ee Sala Cup Namudu (The Cup is ours this time).”

Politicians and sportspersons belonging to the city took to twitter to express their delight.

“Huge congratulations to RCB on this unforgettable, historic victory. 18 years of passion, loyalty, and never giving up - and tonight, it all came together!

"You’ve made every Kannadiga’s dream come true This is more than a win - it’s an emotional moment for the entire RCB Army. Karnataka roars with pride,” wrote Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on his X handle.

Former RCB skipper and leg-spin legend Anil Kumble too joined the wishers’ list.

“Congratulations to @RCBTweets on a fantastic IPL win! A well deserved title after a long wait,” he wrote.

But it was the common fans who rode bikes and cars waving the flags and banners of Royal Challengers Bengaluru revealed the extent of the emotions that gripped the entire state.

They braved a rather nippy night to watch the match on the big screens across the city.

They will now be geared up to welcome the champions in a grand manner on Wednesday.

The Garden City has turned into a massive green canopy along with the Monsoon, but for a few days Bengaluru will turn red