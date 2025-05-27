Tribute to Operation Sindoor at IPL final: BCCI invites all three service chiefs

NEW DELHI: The BCCI on Tuesday said it has invited all three service chiefs of the Indian armed forces to attend the IPL final on June 3 in Ahmedabad, where the event's closing ceremony will also feature a tribute to their "heroic efforts" during the recent Operation Sindoor.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia made the announcement in a media statement.

"We have extended an invitation to all Indian Armed Forces chiefs top-ranked officers and soldiers for the IPL final in Ahmedabad to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor," Saikia told PTI on Tuesday.

Saikia said that the BCCI salutes the "bravery, courage, and selfless service" of the country's armed forces.

He lauded the "heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor" which protected and inspired the nation.

"As a tribute, we have decided to dedicate the closing ceremony to the armed forces and honor our heroes. While cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing greater than the nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security of our country," Saikia said.

While General Upendra Dwivedi is the Chief of Army Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is the Naval Chief. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh is the Chief of Air Staff.

Operation Sindoor was triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 peopls, mostly tourists, were gunned down by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The retaliatory action led to a brief military showdown between the two arch foes before India agreed to halt its operations on Pakistan's request for a cease fire.