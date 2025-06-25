TATA IPL 2025 sets new viewership records across TV and digital

MUMBAI: The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set unprecedented viewership records, with JioStar, the official broadcast and streaming partner, reporting a combined reach of over one billion viewers across television and digital platforms.

Cumulative watch-time for the season surpassed 840 billion minutes, making it the most-watched IPL in history. The final alone amassed a staggering 31.7 billion minutes of watch-time across Star Sports and JioHotstar, becoming the most-viewed match in T20 cricket.

JioHotstar recorded over 23.1 billion video views and 384.6 billion minutes of digital watch-time, reflecting a 29% increase from the previous year. The growth was fuelled by a 49% surge in Connected TV consumption, highlighting the rise of large-screen digital viewing in India.

On television, Star Sports clocked 456 billion minutes of watch-time and achieved the highest average rating across key demographics. The final reached 169 million viewers on TV alone, with a record 15 billion minutes of watch-time. On digital, it attracted 892 million video views, a peak concurrency of 55 million, and 16.74 billion minutes of watch-time, setting new benchmarks for any T20 match.

The season also saw several historic moments on the field. Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden IPL title, with Virat Kohli lifting the trophy for the first time. Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest centurion in IPL history.

Despite a mid-season suspension, the tournament maintained high engagement levels. The opening weekend alone delivered 49.56 billion minutes of watch-time, an all-time IPL record.

JioStar’s coverage offered over 25 feeds in 12 languages across platforms, featuring more than 170 cricket experts. Innovations included 4K visuals with Dolby Atmos, VR 360 Live, Indian Sign Language coverage, multiple camera angles, and interactive fan contests.