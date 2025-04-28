Suryavanshi sets record, becomes youngest to score IPL ton, registers 2nd fastest ton in history

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Royals newest batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history on Monday when he became the youngest batter ever to score an IPL century at the age of 14 years and 32 days here on Monday.

Suryavanshi brought up his whirlwind ton off only 35 balls with a whopping 11 sixes and seven fours, recording the second fastest century in the history of IPL. He was finally out for 101 off 37 balls, becoming the youngest ever to score a century in men's T20 cricket.

The record of fastest century in IPL belongs to former West Indies batter Chris Gayle, who had brought up his triple figure mark in 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors in April 2013.

Suryavanshi thus set the record for the fastest century for any Indian in the IPL off 35 balls, bettering Yusuf Pathan’s record of a ton in 37 balls for RR against Mumbai Indians in 2010.

His stunning knock came against IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans, who had set a target of 210 for Rajasthan Royals to win.

Earlier this season, Punjab Kings’ opener Priyansh Arya had hit a 39-ball ton against Chennai Super Kings while Sunrisers Hyderabad and India opener Abhishek Sharma had hit a ton off 40 balls against PBKS.