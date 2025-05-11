Smriti Mandhana’s ton powers India to 342/7 against Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana rose to the occasion with a sublime century, powering India to a commanding 342 for seven against Sri Lanka in the final of the Women’s Tri-Nation ODI Series here on Sunday.

Battling cramps in humid conditions, the elegant left-hander, who had returned to form with a fifty in India's last match against South Africa, struck a majestic 116 off 101 balls to lay the foundation for India’s imposing total after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat.

Her knock was laced with 15 fours and two sixes, including four successive boundaries off Chamari Athapaththu to bring up her 11th ODI century in style.

After the early dismissal of Pratika Rawal for 30, Mandhana shifted gears smoothly.

She brought up her 32nd ODI fifty with a stylish sweep behind square.

She added 120 runs in 106 balls with Harleen Deol (47 off 56; 4x4) for the second wicket to steady the innings before falling while attempting a lofted cover drive.

Her dismissal set the stage for a strong finish as Jemimah Rodrigues, coming off a career-best 123 against South Africa, smashed a quick-fire 44 off 29 balls (4x4), while Harmanpreet contributed a brisk 41 off 30 (4x4, 1x6) as India piled on 90 runs in the back-10.

There was a brief phase where India looked to lose steam in the final overs, but cameos from Deepti Sharma (20 not out off 14) and Amanjot Kaur (18 off 12) helped them surge past 340.

For Sri Lanka, Sugandika Kumari was the pick of their bowlers with 2/59, while Dewmi Vihanga (2/69) and Malki Madara (2/74) also picked two wickets each.

Brief Scores: India 342/7 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 116, Harleen Deol 47, Jemimah Rodrigues 44, Harmanpreet Kaur 41; Sugandika Kumari 2/59, Dewmi Vihanga 2/69, Malki Madara 2/74) vs Sri Lanka.