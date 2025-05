RCB win toss, opt to bowl against PBKS in Qualifier 1

MULLANPUR: Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 of the IPL here on Thursday.

RCB made one change, bringing in Josh Hazlewood in place of Nuwan Thushara.

For PBKS, Azmatullah Omarzai replaced Marco Jansen.

Teams:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.