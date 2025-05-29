Begin typing your search...

    RCB bowl out PBKS for 101 in Qualifier 1

    RCB bowlers justified skipper Rajat Patidar's decision to field first by packing off PBKS for a paltry total in just 14.1 overs. Marcus Stoinis was top-scorer with 26.

    AuthorPTIPTI|29 May 2025 9:09 PM IST
    RCB bowl out PBKS for 101 in Qualifier 1
    X

    RCB Players (IANS)

    MULLANPUR: Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowled out Punjab Kings for 101 in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

    RCB bowlers justified skipper Rajat Patidar's decision to field first by packing off PBKS for a paltry total in just 14.1 overs. Marcus Stoinis was top-scorer with 26.

    Young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (3/17) did the star turn for RCB by picking up three wickets pacers Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Yash Dayal (2/26) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/17) left PBKS reeling at 50 for five in the seventh over.

    Brief scores:.

    Punjab Kings: 101 all out in 14.1 overs (Suyash Sharma 3/21, Josh Hazlewood 3/21, Yash Dayal 2/26).

    Royal Challengers BengaluruIPL 2025
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X