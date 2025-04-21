Rayudu Casts Doubt on CSK Comeback After Mumbai Mauling

CHENNAI: Former Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu didn’t mince words following CSK’s heavy defeat to Mumbai Indians, saying he doesn’t see the five-time champions bouncing back this season.

Speaking on Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, Rayudu was forthright: “I don’t see them coming back this season. Even Dhoni seemed to accept that. It’s time to back young players like Ayush Mhatre and build a fearless culture.”

Rayudu was particularly critical of CSK’s lack of urgency during the middle overs. “Scoring only 35 runs in seven overs in that phase is unacceptable in modern T20 cricket. The pitch required a total around 190 to be competitive. CSK’s 170 simply wasn’t enough,” he said.

In contrast, Mumbai’s dominant display drew praise from both Rayudu and Mark Boucher. The South African hailed it as a “truly one-sided” contest, and applauded the team’s near-flawless execution.

“I’m ecstatic. It was close to the perfect game. The bowlers were outstanding and the intent with the bat was clear. When you give players like Suryakumar Yadav a platform, you see how dangerous they can be,” Boucher noted.

Rohit Sharma’s composed 70-plus knock also came in for praise. “He didn’t need to go for a hundred—just stay there and anchor the chase. That stability allowed SKY and Tilak to express themselves freely,” Boucher added.

Rayudu, too, was impressed with Rohit’s intent. “He looked hungry. It wasn’t just about the big shots—he played proper cricket. With the business end of the tournament approaching, this knock will boost his confidence and the team’s.”

Reflecting on the weight of the MI-CSK rivalry, Boucher said: “People fly across continents for this fixture. Rohit, having scored a ton against them last year, was definitely fired up. And it was great to see the senior players step up in a must-win game.”

Rayudu also lauded Virat Kohli’s record-extending 67th IPL fifty against Punjab Kings, calling it “another masterclass” and praising the way “he paces an innings like he has a computer in his head.”