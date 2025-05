Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl against CSK

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

The Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c, wk), Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Mphaka, Yudhvir Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal.