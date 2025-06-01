Begin typing your search...

    1 Jun 2025 7:48 PM IST
    Rain delays start of IPL Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings
    Groundsmen cover the pitch as it rains before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 2 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad (PTI) 

    AHMEDABAD: The start of the Indian Premier League’s Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings on Sunday was delayed due to passing showers.

    While there is no imminent threat of rain, passing showers may impact the proceedings of the virtual semifinal.

    The winner of this contest will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final here on Tuesday.

    Earlier, Punjab Kings won the toss and invited Mumbai Indians to bat with their bowling lineup getting a much-needed boost in the form of Yuzvendra Chahal’s return. MI handed a debut to England’s left-arm pacer Reece Topley.

