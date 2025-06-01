Begin typing your search...

    AHMEDABAD: Punjab Kings opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

    Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is back in the playing eleven while left-arm seamer Reece Topley replaced injured Richard Gleeson in the Mumbai Indians line-up.

    Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley.

