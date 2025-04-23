Promoted Samad to capitalise on track like that: Pant defends coming in at No. 7

LUCKNOW: A dejected Rishabh Pant sounded hardly convincing as he explained the rationale behind coming in to bat as low as number seven, promoting the likes of Abdul Samad in his team's eight-wicket thrashing at the hands of Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Batting first, LSG managed only 159 for 6 with Pant scoring a duck coming in at No.7 with only two balls remaining in the innings. The promotion of Samad backfired as he managed only 2 off 8 balls.

"The idea was to like capitalise. We sent Samad to capitalise on a wicket like that. After that (David) Miller came in and we just got stuck in the wicket. Eventually, these are the things we've got to figure out and try to find our best combination going forward," the skipper said, hardly able to put forth a satisfactory explanation for his tactical harakiri during the post-match presentation ceremony.

He felt the toss played a big part in LSG's loss as the team batting second always got a better pitch to bat on compared to the one making first use of the wicket.

"We knew we were 20 runs short. Toss played a big part. Whoever is bowling first, they get a lot of help from the wicket. We just had to stay back, we couldn't get it away.

"It always happens in Lucknow, the wicket gets better and better to bat on, that's how the game goes and you can't be complaining. Yes, toss is playing a huge part, but we are not looking for excuses," he explained.

It also seemed like the LSG are complicating the strategy by trying to use Mayank Yadav as an impact sub for Ayush Badoni, something they haven't been able to do as of now.

"That is one idea (Mayank as impact sub), why we are 'impacting' Ayush, to get Mayank some game time, just trying to find ways to get him early in the season because it's already halfway around. He came from the NCA now, just trying to fit him in."

We were always in control, says Axar

===========================

A visibly satisfied DC skipper Axar Patel said that the victory was always on the cards as his team controlled the game for the better part of the proceedings.

"The way we started with the ball, we didn't take wickets but we were in control of the game. Once we picked up two quick wickets, we got the momentum and all the bowlers did well to restrict them under 160," Axar said after the match.

The DC skipper bowled four straight overs including three in Powerplay.

"I have a slight injury which is why I haven't been bowling much so far. And today, I felt in good rhythm and bowled up front."

On the batting front, Axar hit four towering sixes in his 34 not out. The skipper said he believes in playing according to his strengths.

"I always play according to my strengths whenever I walk out to bat, doesn't matter which position I am batting, and I have been getting success whenever I tried to line-up a bowler, so feeling good."