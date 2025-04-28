People are forgetting the importance of partnerships in T20s: Kohli

NEW DELHI: Indian superstar Virat Kohli has underlined the importance of stitching partnerships in T20 cricket, especially on wickets where heaving the willow from the word go is not possible.

The pitches in the IPL thus far have been on the slower side, not allowing the batters to go hammer and tongs from ball one. However, the likes of Kohli and K L Rahul have flourished in challenging batting conditions.

Kohli collected his sixth half-century in 10 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, helping RCB maintain their unbeaten run away from home.

"It was a top win, especially looking at the surface. We saw a few games here and this wicket played out differently compared to those. Whenever there's a chase on, I keep checking with the dugout, whether we're on course," Kohli, who played a second-fiddle to Krunal Pandya, said after the win.

Kohli elaborated on his batting methodology, saying he analyses the conditions and changes his style of play accordingly.

"(What) the total (is) on the board. What the conditions are like. Who are the bowlers that are due to bowl. Who are the bowlers that are going to be hard to get away," Kohli explained when asked how he plans the chase.

"I try and make sure my singles and doubles don't stop so that the game doesn't get stagnant. People are forgetting the importance of partnerships and that's coming to the fore in this tournament to try and dominate the bowlers through partnerships and professionalism."

Krunal, who struggled initially to get going, eventually hit his first fifty in IPL in nine years.

"Krunal was outstanding, he can make an impact and it was just about time. We've communicated beautifully, Krunal kept telling me to stay while he took his chances," said Kohli.

After Kohli's dismissal, Tim David smashed 19 runs off just five balls to knock off the winning runs.

Talking about the finishers, Kohli said: "We have the extra power in Tim David, there's Jitesh as well. That firepower at the back end of the innings definitely helps you. And now Romario as well."

He also praised the low-profile spin duo of Krunal and Suyash Sharma.

"Hazlewood and Bhuvi are world-class bowlers, there's a reason why Josh has the Purple Cap.

"Krunal was outstanding the way he varied his pace. Suyash has been the dark horse for us, even if he doesn't have the wickets. Our spinners keep attacking in the middle overs."

We were 10-15 runs short: Axar

====================

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel said his team was 10-15 runs short of a competitive total and rued the missed chances on the field after the six-wicket loss to RCB.

"I thought in the first innings, the wicket was a bit tough but due to dew, it eased out in the second innings. We don’t think anything we could have done different. If a batter could have accelerated, we could have got 10-15 runs extra.

"KL was batting well so I wanted him at No. 4. One side of the ground was shorter as well so we sent him at No. 4."

Adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round show, Krunal, who took one wicket along with his unbeaten 73, said he was happy to perform for his new team.

"It is always good to see the results. Sometimes when you have put the hard work behind the scenes and feels good when it comes off. It is quite satisfying," he said.

"My role was clear. If we lose three early wickets, I can go and make sure we stitch a partnership. We have such great power hitters -- David, Jitesh and Shepherd. We can take down the bowling. Glad that I fulfilled my role."

"When Virat is at the other end, it is quite easy. First 20 balls, It was scratchy for me. But he kept backing me. Then I got his mojo. So, a lot of credit to Virat."

On his bowling, Krunal said: " I have always been an economical bowler. As a bowler, I have always wanted to be one step ahead. I have worked on my bowling. So, if you see the variations in speed.

"Knowing the batsmen's strength, I am trying to use it to my advantage. Glad it is using my favour."