IPL 2025 Mega Auction LIVE: Rishabh Pant becomes most expensive player ever, sold to LSG for Rs 27 cr
Shreyas Iyer became the second-costliest player in the history. Bought by PBKS for Rs 26.75
CHENNAI: With a total of 577 players up for grabs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction 2025, teams armed with hefty purses could potentially make history by producing the costliest player in the history of the tournament.
The auction will be held at Abady Al Johar Arena in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Sunday, November 24 and Monday, November 25 from 3.30 pm IST onwards.
Originally, there were a total of 574 players in the registered list, but England's Jofra Archer, USA's Saurabh Netravalkar and India's Hardik Tamore were added to the list later on.
Earlier, a total of 46 players were retained by the 10 franchises. Punjab Kings will enter the auction pool with the biggest purse (Rs 110.50 cr) whereas inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals will have the least budget (Rs 41 cr).
Catch all live updates here
Live Updates
- 24 Nov 2024 4:39 PM IST
Rishabh Pant sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 cr
Delhi Capitals exercised their RTM card when the bid was 20.75 cr. But LSG piped the price to Rs 27 cr straightaway
- 24 Nov 2024 4:26 PM IST
Last five year's most expensive players
2020
Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders) - Rs 15.5 crore
2021
Chris Morris (Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 16.25 crore
2022 (Mega Auction)
Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians) - Rs 15.25 crore
2023
Sam Curran (Punjab Kings) - Rs 18.5 crore
2024
Mitchell Starc (Kolkata Knight Riders) - Rs 24.75 crore
- 24 Nov 2024 4:17 PM IST
RECORD ALERT!!!! Shreyas Iyer sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore
In the fierce battle between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, the former KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer breached the Rs 25-crore mark and created history to become the most expensive player in the league's history.
- 24 Nov 2024 4:01 PM IST
Kagiso Rabada sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10.75 cr
This time around PBKS said no to exercise their RTM card