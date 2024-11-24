IPL 2025 Mega Auction LIVE: Rishabh Pant becomes most expensive player ever, sold to LSG for Rs 27 cr

CHENNAI: With a total of 577 players up for grabs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction 2025, teams armed with hefty purses could potentially make history by producing the costliest player in the history of the tournament.

The auction will be held at Abady Al Johar Arena in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Sunday, November 24 and Monday, November 25 from 3.30 pm IST onwards.

Originally, there were a total of 574 players in the registered list, but England's Jofra Archer, USA's Saurabh Netravalkar and India's Hardik Tamore were added to the list later on.

Earlier, a total of 46 players were retained by the 10 franchises. Punjab Kings will enter the auction pool with the biggest purse (Rs 110.50 cr) whereas inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals will have the least budget (Rs 41 cr).