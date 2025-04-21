It's easy to start doubting yourself, but I don't do it: Rohit Sharma

MUMBAI: Star batter Rohit Sharma asserted that he never doubted his abilities amidst a prolonged lean patch, and termed the glorious fifty against Chennai Super Kings as a validation of the faith he has in his skill sets.

'Player of the Match’ Rohit slammed four boundaries and six maximums in his unbeaten 45-ball 76 to guide Mumbai Indians to a nine-wicket win over the Super Kings.

It was Rohit’s first fifty of this IPL season after scores of 0, 8. 13, 17, 18, and 26 in the previous matches.

“After being here for a long time, it's easy to start doubting yourself and start doing different things. It was important for me to practice well, hit the ball well. When you are clear in your mind, things like this can happen,” said Rohit.

The former MI skipper said pressure would mount if a player began to doubt his own abilities.

“It has been a while (getting a big score) but if you doubt yourself, you put pressure on yourself. It is important to balance how you want to play. Today I wanted to hit the ball but it was also important to hold the shape and extend the arms.

“And then if the ball is in the arc, I want to try what i always do. It has not been happening consistently but I am not going to doubt myself,” he added.

With one of the stands at the Wankhede Stadium to be built in his honour, Rohit, who played most of his formative cricket here, said it was a "huge honour" for him.

"Looks pretty far! Huge honour. I used to come here as a kid and watch the game. We were not allowed to come here at some stage. I grew up playing at this ground, now to have that stand, huge honour.

“Don't know how I will react when it actually comes up. Satisfying part was to finish the game."

Mumbai Indians have jumped to sixth spot on the table with four wins and Rohit said the team was building up the momentum.

"We are peaking at the right time, winning three on the trot. Winning back-to-back is important, we stand in a good position," he said.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya said he was never overly perturbed by Rohit's lack of runs as he knew they would come soon.

"The way Rohit and Suryakumar bat, it is a relief from outside. You don't have to worry about Rohit's form. He's gonna come good like this.

“We knew when he comes good, the opposition will be out. SKY (Surya) complimented him," Hardik said.

"Percentage cricket is high, we are not trying magical stuff and sticking to simple cricket. Knew they (CSK) were behind the game and wanted to keep it tight. The fast bowlers went for runs and we knew 175 was below par," said Pandya.