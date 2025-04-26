IPL has reached a stage where even 300 is possible, any team can do it: Rinku Singh

KOLKATA: Kolkata Knight Riders' swashbuckling batter Rinku Singh feels the Indian Premier League has now reached a stage where a team breaching the magical 300-run barrier in an innings won't be a surprise.

The countdown to IPL 2025 was dominated by chatter around the real possibility of teams going past 300 in an innings in this edition of the league thanks to the franchises' relentless focus on sustained power hitting.

During a chat with JioHotstar, Rinku backed the possibility of a team breaching the 300-run mark, citing past successful chases as proof of how the game has evolved.

"Yes, we can do it. IPL has reached a stage where even 300 is possible; last year, Punjab chased a total of 262 runs. All teams are strong this season - anyone can get to 300," the big-hitting Rinku said.

After scaling 250 thrice during their runners-up finish last year, Sunrisers Hyderabad came close to reaching 300 in their opening game this season.

However, they eventually ended at 286/7 against Rajasthan Royals, which was a run short of their own previous best of 287/3 against RCB last year, which is also IPL's record total.

Rinku also reflected on his role as a finisher, sharing insights on fitness and composure.

"I usually bat at No. 5 or 6 — I've done that for UP and in the IPL, so I'm used to it. I focus a lot on fitness because with 14 matches in the IPL, it's my responsibility to maintain my body and recover well.

"I also speak to Mahi Bhai often — he tells me to stay calm and play according to the match situation. Things fall into place when you stay composed."

Rinku also opened up on how he continues to evolve as a batter by learning from senior players like Andre Russell in the KKR squad.

"I've been learning since I started playing in the IPL. I observe Russell closely, especially how he bats in the final overs, and how he uses his body to generate power. I keep watching and picking up things from him," Rinku said.