    Wadhera, who struck his third half-century of the season, was also involved in a 58-run fifth-wicket stand with Shashank Singh (59 not out, 30 balls).

    18 May 2025 5:21 PM IST
    IPL 2025: Wadhera, Shashank hit half-centuries as PBKS make 219/5 against RR
    Punjab Kings batters Nehal Wadhera and Shreyas Iyer run between wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Sunday, May 18, 2025 (PTI) 

    JAIPUR: Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh struck fine half-centuries to rescue Punjab Kings and help them to a competitive 219 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

    PBKS, currently on 15 points and in a good position to make the playoffs, were reduced to 34/3 in only the fourth over with RR's right-arm pacer Tushar Deshpande (2/37) getting rid of openers Priyansh Arya (9) and Prabhsimran Singh (21).

    But Wadhera blazed to a 37-ball 70, studded with five boundaries and as many sixes, and shared a 67-run fourth-wicket partnership with skipper Shreyas Iyer (30) to bail PBKS out.

    Earlier, a fit-again Sanju Samson was back to lead Rajasthan Royals and replaced Nitish Rana in the XI. Kwena Maphaka was drafted in place of Jofra Archer.

    Brief scores: Punjab Kings 219 for 5 in 20 overs (Nehal Wadhera 70, Shreyas Iyer 30, Shashank Singh 59 not out; Tushar Deshpande 2/37).

    PTI

