    IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad post 231 for 6, riding on Ishan Kishan's 94 not out

    Apart from Kishan, left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma smashed 17-ball 34 with almost all the RCB bowlers being among the wickets.

    AuthorPTIPTI|23 May 2025 9:32 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-23 16:04:20  )
    SRH's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during IPL T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, May 23, 2025 (PTI) 

    LUCKNOW: Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a competitive 231 for 6, riding on Ishan Kishan's 48-ball unbeaten 94, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL match here on Friday.

    Apart from Kishan, left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma smashed 17-ball 34 with almost all the RCB bowlers being among the wickets.

    Kishan hit seven fours and five sixes.

    For RCB, Romario Shepherd took 2 for 14.

    Brief Scores:

    SRH: 231/6 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 94 not out, Abhishek Sharma 34; Romario Shepherd 2/14).

