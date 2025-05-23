Begin typing your search...
IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad post 231 for 6, riding on Ishan Kishan's 94 not out
Apart from Kishan, left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma smashed 17-ball 34 with almost all the RCB bowlers being among the wickets.
LUCKNOW: Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a competitive 231 for 6, riding on Ishan Kishan's 48-ball unbeaten 94, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL match here on Friday.
Apart from Kishan, left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma smashed 17-ball 34 with almost all the RCB bowlers being among the wickets.
Kishan hit seven fours and five sixes.
For RCB, Romario Shepherd took 2 for 14.
Brief Scores:
SRH: 231/6 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 94 not out, Abhishek Sharma 34; Romario Shepherd 2/14).
Next Story