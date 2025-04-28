IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals opt to field against Gujarat Titans in must-win match

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to field against Gujarat Titans in their must-win Indian Premier League contest here on Monday.

Rajasthan Royal are languishing at the second last position in the points table and need to win all their remaining five matches to stay in reckoning for the play-offs.

The second-placed Gujarat Titans will look to cement their position further by reaching 14 points with a win.

RR made two changes, bringing in Maheesh Theekshana and Yudhvir Singh to replace Fazalhaq Farooqi and Tushar Deshpande while GT handed debut to Karim Janat.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh.

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.