IPL 2025: RCB win toss, opt to bowl against PBKS

MULLANPUR: Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to field against hosts Punjab Kings in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Fifth placed RCB have brought in Romario Shepherd in place of Liam Livingstone.

Punjab Kings, who are third on the points table, are unchanged.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.